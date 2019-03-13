Watch: Pink Covers "Me and Bobby McGee" at Tootsies After Nashville Show

I have so many reasons for loving P!nk! The latest involves what happened last night. She performed in Nashville and afterward, she stumbled into the infamous Tootsies and decided to cover a little Janis Joplin!

According to the Tennessean, P!nk played on the third floor at Tootsie's, which is considered the VIP area. She also hung out with other Tootsie's patrons. One fan, Mallory Willink, of Charlotte N.C., went to the P!nk concert at Bridgestone and captured the after party at Tootsies. “I think everyone was when they realized it was her and they started crowding the stage,” Willink said. Nashville brought a lot of excitement for P!nk because she also added a furry friend to her family! She posted on Instagram: "Thank you to the Nashville Humane Association for bringing puppies to the show for us to play with. Of course, we went home with one. Meet our new rescue, his name is Nash. Short for Nashville."

Ever since P!nk responded to a letter I wrote her, I consider her my "Hollywood Best Friend". If you didn't see the letter or her response, CLICK HERE. I LOVE P!NK!!!!!