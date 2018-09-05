Watch: Little Peek Boutique Is An Avenue To Help Expecting Families Get More Out Of Their Pregnancy

If you're expecting or know someone who is, they have to check out Little Peek Boutique in O'Fallon, Illinois!

Here's what they're all about:

Our Ultrasound Studio offers elective state of the art Virtual HD ultrasound sessions in a personalized, non medical setting that's ideal for such a special occasion. We are confident you will find the experience both breathtaking and fulfilling; bring your family and friends to share in this wonderful experience. Our mission is to provide you with beautiful keepsakes and memories you'll cherish forever.

In our Boutique we wanted to do something that not only makes a difference in our lives but in the lives of others. Little Peek Boutique is dedicated to selling exclusively Made in USA baby and maternity products. We're proud to offer a large variety of local hand made items as well as many one of a kind gifts from across the country giving you an unique shopping experience.

Pregnancy is a time of many changes, both physical and emotional. At Little Peek Boutique you can relax and enjoy a prenatal massage on a specially designed massage table. Prenatal massages help reduce stress, decrease swelling, alleviate discomforts and ease heartburn.

We look forward to meeting you and being a premier stop for your pregnancy and baby needs.