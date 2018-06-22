Watch: Getting More Veggies In Your Child's Life

Lu is now 21-months-old and getting fruits and veggies into her life isn't very easy. She's very picky and won't try new things, which makes meal planning very challenging.

I realized that I need to be tricky with Lu and "sneak" fruits and veggies into recipes.

Here are some tasty recipes that include fruits and veggies AND they taste yummy:

*Recipe #1 – Berry Good Smoothie

Directions:

- Put all of the following into a blender:

2 handfuls of baby spinach – yes, your kids can get their spinach without even knowing it!

2 cups of frozen mixed berries

1 cup of plain Greek yogurt

1 cup of almond milk

1 tablespoon of honey

- Blend it up, pour into glass, and there you have a Berry Good Smoothie!

Eric Sontag

*Recipe #2 – Green Monster Pancakes

Directions:

- Put all of the following into a blender:

2 handfuls of baby spinach

1 banana

1 tablespoon of ground flaxseed

1 tablespoon of syrup

3/4 cup of almond milk

- Blend it up and pour into a mixing bowl

- Add 1 cup of pancake mix and stir to form the batter

- Pour the batter onto the griddle to make four pancakes

- Cook for a minute or two on each side

- Place on a plate and serve with some syrup

- Add some edible eyes and your favorite fruit such as strawberries to make a funny face, and you have Green Monster Pancakes!

Eric Sontag

You can purchase all of the ingredients in the above recipes at your local Schnucks.

Also, it's "All About Burgers" this month at Schnucks. Kids love burgers, so if you have a kid that’s stubborn about eating their veggies, firing up the grill to make some burgers provides a good opportunity to trick your kid into getting some veggies in their life. You can stop by Schnucks to pick up some of their delicious ground beef or ground turkey. Dice up some veggies and stuff them in there as you’re forming the patties and grill them up.

When you come to Schnucks to buy all these ingredients and all your other groceries, make sure you round up at the register to support Folds of Honor. From now through July 4th at Schnucks, just round up your purchase to the nearest dollar at checkout, and that money goes directly to Folds of Honor, which helps provide college scholarships to the children of fallen military heroes.

To see where your local Schnucks is located, click HERE.