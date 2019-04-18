Watch: Gateway Pet Guardians Gets A New Home

It's an exciting time for Gateway Pet Guardians (GPG)! They have a new building in East St. Louis and it's a game changer for them.

Their new building is the former Miles Davis Elementary School, which is 54,000 square feet. Their current location is A LOT smaller and only has 13 kennels.

With the new building, there's a ton more opportunity for GPG, including a low-cost vet clinic. The clinic will also open up more jobs in the area because they plan on hiring part-time people to run it. On the flip side, there's a TON of work that needs to be done to get the building ready for everyday use AND GPG is a non-profit, so they don't have a ton of money to pay for the things they need. So, if you have a business that could help them with something they may need or you are looking to volunteer your time, they would appreciate it. Click HERE to learn more.

American Eagle Credit Union helped me welcome GPG to the neighborhood with some goodies, like a kennel, kongs, leashes, and more!

American Eagle Credit Union is proud to support initiatives like this throughout the metro area as they celebrate 80 years of empowering their members. American Eagle Credit Union strives to become their members' trusted financial partner, providing experiences that empower them to achieve their goals.

We at Y98 are helping them celebrate this milestone over the next few months by promoting their #KindnessCounts campaign throughout the community. Stay tuned for more exciting events and activities with American Eagle Credit Union and Y98!