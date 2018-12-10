Watch: Feezer Meals For Maternity Leave

One thing I learned (one of MANY things) while on maternity leave with Lu, having prepared and easy meals is a lifesaver. I remember living off lunchmeat for lunch because it was an easy go-to.

When I got pregnant with baby girl #2, I read an article about how to prepare (as best as you can) for a second baby and the article gave a bunch of tips on making life easier. One of the tips - make freezer meals in advance of bringing home baby #2. I decided this would be a good idea, so I found a bunch of recipes, created a list and went to my local Schnucks to get all the ingredients.

I probably could have knocked out all of the meals in one day, but I decided to spread it out over a few days.

Video of Jill&#039;s Freezer Meals From Schnucks

Here are the recipes I made (FYI - I got them all off Pinterest, but forgot to save the links to each recipe. I blame prego brain.):

Easy Crock Pot Chicken Philly Cheese Steak Freezer Meal -

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons corn starch

1 cup chicken broth

2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips

1 large onion; sliced

2-3 bell peppers (any color you like), cut into strips

½ teaspoon black pepper

2 clove of garlic, minced

6 slices of provolone cheese

1 Ziploc bag

Instructions:

Label your freezer bag. Mix corn starch into broth. Add all ingredients EXCEPT for cheese to bag. Remove as much air as possible, seal and lay flat in your freezer for up to three months. When ready to cook, thaw, pour the contents of freezer bag into crock pot and cook on “low” setting for 6 hours. Lay slices of cheese over mixture and cook an additional 10 minutes on “low” setting. Serve on a fresh, hot roll.

Stuffed Shells (6 meals 13-15 shells/meal) -

3 packs of jumbo shells

3 large containers of ricotta (15oz)

10 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

6 jars of your favorite spaghetti sauce

2 cans parmesan cheese

Italian seasonings

4 eggs

Cook shells in boiling water. Mix above ingredients together. Stuff cheese mixture into shells. Pour a thin layer of your favorite spaghetti sauce in the bottom of an aluminum foil tray. Layer shells – then top with more sauce (I added meat to top layer of sauce) Then cover with Parmesan cheese.

This made 6 tins with 14 stuffed shells in each!

Day of Cooking: Defrost and cook at 350 for 30 minutes or cook frozen for an hour

The World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookies -

2 sticks butter

2 eggs

1/4 sugar

3/4 brown sugar

1 package instant vanilla pudding (just the powder, not prepared)

1 tsp vanilla

Mix above ingredients together

Add 2 1/4 c flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp baking soda

12 oz bag of chocolate chips

Mix ingredients. Stir in chocolate chips.

Chill dough in fridge. Then roll into little balls.

Freeze on cookie sheets. After they freeze put in freezer bag.

Bake from frozen. 350 for 11-13 minutes.

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo -

Ingredients:

1 ½ pounds chicken breasts

1 (16 oz) bag frozen broccoli florets

2 (16 oz) jars Alfredo sauce

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a resealable gallon-sized freezer bag and mix together.

When ready to eat, remove from freezer and thaw in fridge for 24 hours. Cook on LOW for 4-6 hours.

Serve with cooked fettuccine noodles.

QUICK AND EASY TACO SOUP

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef

15 oz can pinto beans

15 oz can kidney beans

15 oz can black beans

2 15 oz cans fire roasted diced tomatoes

1 8 oz can tomato sauce

1 cup water

2 packets taco seasoning

1 16 oz bag frozen corn

1 cup diced onion

Instructions

Brown ground beef; set aside. Drain & rinse pinto, kidney, & black beans; pour into pot large bowl (if freezing) or large pot (if cooking immediately). Add tomatoes, tomato sauce, & water to beans; mix well. Add taco seasoning; mix well. Add corn and onion; mix well. Add beef; mix well. If freezing, divide mixture into 2 labeled gallon size freezer bags and freeze. To cook: Thaw if frozen; cook in crockpot on high for 2-3 hours or bring to a boil on stove then reduce heat & simmer for 20 minutes until cooked.

Freezer-Friendly Bean & Cheese Burritos -

4 cans refried beans

1 jar salsa of your choice

1 package taco seasoning mix

8-12 ounces of cheddar cheese, grated

24 medium flour tortillas

Mix beans, salsa, and seasoning together in a large bowl. Spread 2-3 Tablespoons onto center of tortilla and sprinkle with cheese. Roll up (see instructions for how to fold a tortilla here).

Microwave Baking Instructions: Pull 1-3 burritos out of the freezer, stick on a microwave-safe plate, and warm in the microwave on 50% heat for 2-3 minutes.

Oven Baking Instructions: Pull out desired number of burritos and thaw for 1-3 hours and then bake at 350 degrees for 20 to 30 minutes until heated through. Can top with additional cheese before baking. Serve with salsa and sour cream if desired.

Makes 24 burritos.

Slow Cooker Shredded BBQ Beef Sandwiches -

Ingredients:

1 (3-pound) boneless beef chuck roast

1 teaspoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

1 1/2 cups of this homemade BBQ sauce or your favorite store-bought version

Freezing Instructions

To Freeze: Rub the seasoning over the meat and place in a gallon size freezer bag. Pour the BBQ sauce over the meat, press the air out of the bag, and freeze next to a bag of buns.

To Prepare: Let meat thaw in the refrigerator for 24 hours. Cook in slow cooker as directed. Let buns thaw at room temperature. Enjoy!