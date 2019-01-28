Watch: Emily Blunt's Acceptance Speech Is the Cutest Thing Ever!
January 28, 2019
It's official... Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are the most adorable couple this week!
Last night Emily received the SAG award for Female Actor in a supporting role for her performance as Evelyn Abbott in A Quiet Place, which her husband wrote and directed.
We all know John has always been a huge fan of Emily's work from the beginning when she starred in The Devil's Wear Prada, but Emily got to fan girl about her husband and it was pretty amazing.