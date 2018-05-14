Watch: Dave Grohl and Daughter Violet Cover Adele's "When We Were Young"

Dave Grohl and his daughter, Violet Grohl, performed an acoustic cover of Adele's "When We Were Young" during a benefit concert in Oakland, California Saturday.

From Rolling Stone:

The 12-year-old Violet ably handled lead vocals on the 25 single as her father strummed along on acoustic guitar. The solo Grohl set was part of the Notes & Words benefit concert, which raised funds for the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.

