Watch: Dave Grohl and Daughter Violet Cover Adele's "When We Were Young"
Talent runs in the family.
May 14, 2018
Dave Grohl and his daughter, Violet Grohl, performed an acoustic cover of Adele's "When We Were Young" during a benefit concert in Oakland, California Saturday.
From Rolling Stone:
The 12-year-old Violet ably handled lead vocals on the 25 single as her father strummed along on acoustic guitar. The solo Grohl set was part of the Notes & Words benefit concert, which raised funds for the UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.