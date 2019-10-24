WATCH: Chef Liz Prepares An Easy Dish For Moms On The Go

In our household, we take the weekend to plan out our meals for the week and make the grocery list. I thought it would be a good idea to get you this recipe before the weekend got here in case you wanted to add it to your meal list (and you want to!).

When Chef Liz came in the studio to record an episode for my podcast, Two Kids and A Career, I gave her a challenge. I asked her to come prepared with a meal idea for busy moms on the go. She exceeded my expectations and came to the studio with the following recipe:

Enchilada Lasagna

Ingredients:

one rotisserie chicken - pulled (cooked and store bought)

12 to 14 white corn tortillas

large bag of queso fresco shredded

28 oz. can red enchiladas sauce

1 can black beans

1 small can green chilis

2 limes quartered

1 bunch fresh cilantro

1/2 cup cooking oil

Instructions:

Start oven at 350 degrees F. In a large pie pan, enamel pan or Pyrex (any container to bake in that’s at least 4 inches deep), rub a few teaspoons of the oil on the bottom and sides of pan.

Shingle tortillas to cover the bottom. Spread pulled chicken over tortillas spreading for coverage. Ladle enchilada sauce over chicken. Sprinkle with queso and repeat tortillas layer on top. 2nd layer add beans to chicken. Repeat layers till you’ve used all the product.

For top layer use remaining enchilada sauce, sprinkle with cheese and green chilis. Bake at 350 until bubbling around the edges. About 20 to 30 minutes. Remove from oven and top with torn fresh cilantro. Serve with lime quarter and enjoy!

You know I'm not a cook and I was even able to make this recipe at home. It was a hit and it was soooooooo easy! It will become a staple in our household.