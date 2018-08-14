Watch: Back To School Tips For Breakfast, Lunch And Snacks

It was so fun to team up with my friend, Trish Gazall with 102.5 KEZK, for this Back To School video with Schnucks!

Video of Schnucks Trish, Jill no Henry Final

It's Back To School time and you can have some fun with recipes and ideas from Schnucks.

Here's one recipe:

Rainbow Bento Box

INGREDIENTS

1 cup tri-color rotini, cooked

1/4 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1/4 cup cucumber, diced

1/4 cup broccoli florets

1/4 cup light Italian dressing

1/4 cup yellow pepper strips

1/4 cup baby carrots

1/4 cup red pepper strips

5 small wooden skewers

5 purple grapes

5 raspberries

5 green grapes

5 blueberries

5 blackberries

In a large bowl combine cooked pasta, tomatoes, cucumber, broccoli and Italian dressing. Stir gently.

Refrigerate for at least 3 hours to allow flavors to meld.

Place pasta salad in a bento box or divided lunch container.

Arrange vegetables in one section: yellow pepper strips, baby carrots, then red pepper strips.

On one small wooden skewer place a purple grape, raspberry, green grape, blueberry and blackberry. Repeat with remaining skewers and fruit. Arrange in bento box.

PER SERVING: CAL 241, FAT 3 G (0.5 G SAT. FAT), CHOL 0 MG, SODIUM 216 MG, CARB 48 G (7 G FIBER, 13 G SUGARS), PRO 7 G

Click HERE for more Back To School ideas.

To see where your local Schnucks is located, click HERE.