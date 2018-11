While Anna Wintour is abroad, Emily Blunt (who has some very relevant experience) fills her shoes and takes charge at the Vogue office while answering 73 questions. As Emily fulfills her duties as Vogue's Editor-in-Chief, she talks about the pizza in New York City, becoming Mary Poppins, and what she's learned about fashion from her movie roles.

Video of 73 Questions With Emily Blunt | Vogue