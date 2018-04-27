Warmer Days Bring Potential Dangers for Furry Friends

This is one reminder that can't be said enough ... form my friends at the Humane Society of Missouri:

Spring has finally sprung in St. Louis! Along with sunny skies and budding flowers and trees, the longer days are bringing warmer temperatures. While it may be hard for humans to see the harm in a 70-degree day, it can be one of the most dangerous times of the year for furry friends whose owners are caught unaware and unprepared.

Now is the time pet owners should familiarize themselves with tips to keep their four-legged companions safe as warm weather settles in. Keep in mind the Humane Society of Missouri’s life-saving motto:

70 Degrees & Over, Don’t Take Rover!

To report an animal in heat-related jeopardy, call the Humane Society of Missouri

Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400.

Additional tips for pet owners to keep in mind for happy and healthy furry friends this spring:

Never leave a pet unattended in a parked car when the temperature is near or above 70 degrees. This is especially tricky when the weather is just beginning to get warmer, as pet parents don’t notice the danger when the temperature feels comfortable. In just minutes, the temperature inside a car can reach more than 100 degrees, regardless of whether the sky is cloudy or a window is cracked. Leaving a pet in a hot, unattended car is inhumane and can cause severe injury or death within minutes. Harming a pet in this way is illegal, punishable by fines and imprisonment.

Protect your pet against fleas, ticks and mosquitoes, which are more prevalent during warm weather. It is common to pause a pet’s heartworm treatment during the cooler months, but those medications take time to kick back in. Have pets tested by a veterinarian for heartworm disease (mosquito-transmitted) and use heartworm prevention medication year-round for full protection.

Make sure outdoor pets have access to fresh, clean water at all times. Secure plastic water bowls (never metal) to the ground so pets can’t accidentally tip them over.

Take frequent water breaks if walking or jogging with your dog. Spring is the perfect time to be outside and active with your dog, but asphalt and concrete get hot quickly. You have rubber soles on your feet – your dog does not. Never bicycle or rollerblade with a pet, as they can become fatigued and experience heat exhaustion.

Avoid shaving a dog’s coat. A pet’s coat is designed by nature to keep it cool in warm weather. Their fur also prevents sunburns. Giving long-haired dogs a trim is okay, but never shave them completely.