Walmart Hosts 'Baby Savings Day' This Weekend

Calling all new parents or parents-to-be out don't miss out on this sale!

Walmart is hosting a Baby Savings Day this weekend in stores and online.

According to ABC 20, will have everything from car seats, sippy cups, diaper bags, and pacifiers on sale February 23rd, Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

They said it's the largest in-store baby event of the year and you can shop the sales online and in store.

Most locations in the area are participating, here are just a few: St. Louis locations, St. Charles, St. Peters, Troy, Washington, Wentzville, and on the Illinois side: Collinsville, Woodriver, Belleville, Granite City, Glen Carbon and much more.

Click here for the full list!