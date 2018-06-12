Video: Meet the Hero Behind Tiny Superheroes
June 12, 2018
Today is National Superman Day, and even though one St. Louis hero may not wear a cape she is giving them out to kids who really deserve them.
Robyn Rosenberger, is the founder of a tiny cape company with a super big mission to empower kids as they over come illness or disability.
Last year Robin met a local tiny superhero that would soon would play a huge role in her life. Watch below:
For more information about how you can learn about being apart of the Tiny Superhero Squad or sponsor a cape for a child, click here!