Video: Meet the Hero Behind Tiny Superheroes

Today is National Superman Day, and even though one St. Louis hero may not wear a cape she is giving them out to kids who really deserve them.

Robyn Rosenberger​, is the founder of a tiny cape company with a super big mission to empower kids as they over come illness or disability.

Last year Robin met a local tiny superhero that would soon would play a huge role in her life. Watch below:

Video of Meet the Hero Behind Tiny Superheroes

For more information about how you can learn about being apart of the Tiny Superhero Squad or sponsor a cape for a child, click here!