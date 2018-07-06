Video: Bone Marrow Donor Saved a Girl's Life, Then Asked Her to Be the Flower Girl

Its every little girls dream to be in a wedding and of course have her own one-day.

One bride made that dream come true… and much more.

About 2 years ago, 25-year-old woman Hayden Hatfield Ryals, decided she wanted to become a bone marrow donor through a charity called Be The Match.

Hayden was in fact a match with a one-year-old girl named Skye in Ventura, California who had leukemia.

Hayden donated some of her bone marrow .... and it saved the girl's life.

Now 3 years old, Skye finally not only got to meet Hayden, but was asked to be her flower girl in her wedding.

Video of Bone Marrow Donor Saved a Girl&#039;s Life, Then Asked Her to Be the Flower Girl

The photographer Mark Broadway Photography did an amazing job capturing this special day along with the video of little Skye from JoshuaBane.com.

Hayden told local reporters, “I just feel like they’re family and they’re so special to me and the whole thing helped them, but it also changed my life,” Hayden said. “After everything, after this journey, it’s like God showed me this is why you were here. You were here to help this little girl and everything else will fall into place.”

To learn more about Be The Match go to www.bethematch.org.