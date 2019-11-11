Veterans Day Specials And Freebies
USA Today put together a list of Veterans Day freebies and discounts. Here are some highlights:
54th Street Grill: Free meal up to $12 Monday.
Applebee's: Free meal from a special menu Monday.
Bar Louie: Free burger or flatbread up to $15 Monday.
Buffalo Wings & Rings: Free “Pick 2” Lunch Combo 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal from a special menu Monday.
Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from special menu Monday.
Chipotle Mexican Grill: Buy-one-get-one free Monday, in-restaurant only.
Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte.
Denny's: Free "Build Your Own Grand Slam" from 5 a.m. to noon Monday. Dine-in only.
Fazoli’s: Free spaghetti with marinara or meat sauce Monday.
IHOP: Free red, white and blueberry pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday.
Ikea: Free meal for veterans through Monday. Choose an entree with either soup or salad and a fountain drink from the Ikea restaurant.
Lion’s Choice: Free original roast beef sandwich Monday.
Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday.
Max & Erma’s: Free cheeseburger, fries and fountain drink Monday.
McCormick & Schmick’s: Free lunch or dinner from a special menu Sunday for vets and Gold Star Honorees, including parents and spouse.
MOD Pizza: Buy-one get-one free MOD-size pizza or salad Monday.
O'Charley's: Free meal Monday from special menu.
Olive Garden: Free entree from a select menu Monday.
Outback Steakhouse: Through Monday, Outback has a 20% heroes discount for military members, police officers, firefighters and first responders. There’s also a 10% everyday Heroes Discount for servicemen and women, police officers and firefighters.
Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert Monday for dining in and takeout orders picked up in-restaurant Monday.
Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with fries Monday.
Ruby Tuesday: Free burger or sandwich up to $14 Monday.
Smoothie King: Free 20-ounce smoothie with proof of military ID when using the Healthy Rewards app Monday.
Snarf's: Free 7-inch non-specialty sandwich, in-store only.
Starbucks: Veterans, active service members and their spouses receive a free cup of coffee Monday.