"Vanderpump Rules" Stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Get Engaged
Did you ever think he would settle down?
Congrats are in order for Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who announced their engagement on Friday. “She said yes!!!"
Taylor posted on Instagram from the Malibu restaurant Neptune's Net, which is where the engagement went down. The photo features him grinning like mad, while Cartwright's 3.14-carat white diamond engagement ring glitters in the forefront.
She said yes!!! I can’t wait for y’all to see how this happened next season!!! I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!! -- make sure y’all tune in season 7 to see how this unfolded. (Swipe left) my amazing friend/brother @kylechandesign knocked it out of the park on this ring. I told him a few details but I trusted him and as you can see he came through above and beyond. When I decided to do this he was the only one I wanted to design Brittany’s ring and this is why.. flawless Kyle absolutely flawless. Also thank you Margaret owner of @Neptunesnet for allowing me to make this special day possible at one of our favorite spots to eat in Malibu.
"I can’t wait for y’all to see how this happened next season!!! I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!!” Brittany posted the same photo, only with the caption, “What a way to start our summer and Season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives!”
There's no word yet on when (or where) the wedding might take place.