"Vanderpump Rules" Stars Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Get Engaged

Congrats are in order for Vanderpump Rules’ Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, who announced their engagement on Friday. “She said yes!!!"

Taylor posted on Instagram from the Malibu restaurant Neptune's Net, which is where the engagement went down. The photo features him grinning like mad, while Cartwright's 3.14-carat white diamond engagement ring glitters in the forefront.

"I can’t wait for y’all to see how this happened next season!!! I am marrying the woman of my dreams and I could not be happier!!” Brittany posted the same photo, only with the caption, “What a way to start our summer and Season 7!! I am so happy, so in love, and so beyond excited for this next chapter of our lives!”

There's no word yet on when (or where) the wedding might take place.