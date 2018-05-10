An Update On Kali

Remember the sweet little pittie from Even Chance?

May 10, 2018
Jill Devine
Kali

Lisa Kelly Photography

It wasn't that long ago when I introduced you to Kali.  Kali was rescued by Even Chance and there was a brief moment where they didn't think she would survive because she was so scared and not responding to human touch.  

If you need a refresher on Kali, click HERE.

Well, Kali has come A LONG way and she’s officially up for adoption!!!!

Here’s a little bit from her bio:

What is your name?
My name is Kali!

How old are you?
My foster family thinks I about 5 years old.

What do you look like?
I am the cutest little nugget you have ever seen. I am quite short, but I have wide shoulders. I have a few scars on my face and legs leftover from my previous life. But when I start smiling I will light up the room. My fur is a gorgeous black with a little bit of brindle mixed in.

What do you like to eat?
Food! I am currently eating a combination of fish and lamb kibble.

What kind of personality do you have?
My personality is emerging more and more every day. I can still be very shy, but I can often get excited and run around in circles. I would prefer to come to you, but once I do, I am a snuggle bunny. I love short walks and being outside with my foster sisters. I do best with routine and having others dogs around who help me be confident.

Describe your perfect day.
Every perfect day begins with a good in bed snuggle. A nice walk to start the day and then some lazing around on the couch. A good run around the backyard with my foster siblings would top it off perfectly!

To learn more about Kali, please click HERE

If you are interested in setting up a meet and greet and would like to be considered as an adoptive family for Kali, please fill out an adoption application and an Even Chance representative will be in touch!


