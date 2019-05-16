Uber Is Now Offering "Quiet Mode" Where Your Driver Won't Talk To You

Uber's IPO didn't go well, but the company could really boost their business with this new feature.

On Tuesday, Uber rolled out a new quiet mode and if you pick it, it means your driver won't talk to you. Unfortunately, you'll have to pay for it, though. It's only available in Uber Black and Black SUV rides, so when you do cheap UberX and Uber Pool, you'll still be at risk of human interaction.

Odds are they won't add the feature to cheaper rides, at least not anytime soon. It looks like, for now, it's part of their plan to get more people taking the more expensive rides.