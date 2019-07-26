Two People Born Hours Apart At The Same Hospital Just Got Married

Here's the kind of thing that makes you want to believe in fate.

A 23-year-old guy named James Barsby was born at Queen's Park Hospital in northern England in 1995. And a little girl named Amy Gaffney was born a few hours later. So they were born at the same hospital on the same day. 23 years later they just got married!

They grew up a few miles from each other, but weren't really friends until high school. Then they started dating, and they've been together about eight years now.

They also both happen to be twins, which is weird. James and his brother Christian were born. Then Amy and her brother William were born about five hours later.

James and Amy got married this month in the same church where her parents AND grandparents were married. Then a few days later, they both graduated from college.

Amy says the only downside to the whole thing is they have the same birthday. So they don't really get their own day each year, but she says it's a small price to pay.