Two More Marvel Shows Are Coming to Hulu

Marvel is pulling out of Netflix, but there's plenty of Marvel content coming to Disney+ and Hulu, which is owned by Disney.

Hulu announced two new live-action Marvel series, "Helstrom" and "Ghost Rider".

"Ghost Rider" will star Gabriel Luna, who played the character on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.". But sources say the show will not be connected to the "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." storyline. These won't be Hulu's first Marvel shows. They already have the live-action "Runaways" series and there's also the upcoming animated shows based on Howard the Duck, M.O.D.O.K, Hit-Monkey, and Tigra and Dazzler.

There's already talk that Disney could be using Hulu as a streaming home for its darker, more adult content. And both "Helstrom" and "Ghost Rider" sound like they could fit that bill.

Meanwhile, Disney is reportedly in "serious discussions" with Ron Howard about producing a show that would serve as a SEQUEL to the 1988 movie "Willow". If it comes together, it would be for Disney+.