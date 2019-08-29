Twitter Asks Users About The Weirdest Compliment They've Ever Had

Have you ever been complimented on your hand temperature? Your molars?

An NPR reporter revealed Wednesday on Twitter that someone recently shook their hand and marveled, "Your hand is the PERFECT temperature!" The bizarre praise is prompting other Twitter users to answer the question, "What's the weirdest/most specific compliment you've received?" Here are just 10 of the funniest answers:

"My dentist complimented me and was very excited that one of my molars touched in three places."

"In response to me answering the phone, the gentleman on the other end asked if I was real. He said my voice was so pleasant he thought I wasn’t real."

"A Texan in a 10-gallon hat once complimented my pressure at the airport urinal."

"I was told, 'You have an equilateral triangle on your face made out of freckles!'"

"When my uncle Tony was in jail, his cellmate asked if he painted his toenails because 'you've got the shiniest toenails I've ever seen.'"

"My friend’s son was walking behind me and then told me, 'You have really nice elbows."

"My optometrist at my annual eye exam this year complimented me on having 'very good corneas.'"

"'You remind me of a waterslide...you're fun but I don't really know where you're going most of the time.'"

"'You have beautiful veins. Are you a runner?' Said to me by my labor nurse as she hooked me up to an IV."

"'You've had braces!' (I've never had braces.)"