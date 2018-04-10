Food

Dreamstime

Twitter Makes Up Food-Inspired Names for TV Shows

This is something I will participate in.

April 10, 2018
Jill Devine
Categories: 
Features
Shows

The hashtag #FoodASitcom recently began trending on Twitter, prompting users to brainstorm food-inspired titles for their favorite TV shows.  I love silly stuff like this!

Here are 10 of the funniest parodies: 

*The Okra Winfrey Show 

*Breaking Bread 

*Family Platters 

*How I Meat Your Mother 

*Malcolm in the Griddle 

*Everybody Loves Ramen 

*That's So Ramen 

*Pork and Mindy 

*Saved by the Bell Pepper 

*Slaw & Order 

Do you have one you would add to the list?

 

Tags: 
Jill Devine
food
twitter
Hashtag
READ MORE READ LESS