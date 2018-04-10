Twitter Makes Up Food-Inspired Names for TV Shows

The hashtag #FoodASitcom recently began trending on Twitter, prompting users to brainstorm food-inspired titles for their favorite TV shows. I love silly stuff like this!

Here are 10 of the funniest parodies:

*The Okra Winfrey Show

*Breaking Bread

*Family Platters

*How I Meat Your Mother

*Malcolm in the Griddle

*Everybody Loves Ramen

*That's So Ramen

*Pork and Mindy

*Saved by the Bell Pepper

*Slaw & Order

Do you have one you would add to the list?