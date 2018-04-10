Twitter Makes Up Food-Inspired Names for TV Shows
This is something I will participate in.
April 10, 2018
The hashtag #FoodASitcom recently began trending on Twitter, prompting users to brainstorm food-inspired titles for their favorite TV shows. I love silly stuff like this!
Here are 10 of the funniest parodies:
*The Okra Winfrey Show
*Breaking Bread
*Family Platters
*How I Meat Your Mother
*Malcolm in the Griddle
*Everybody Loves Ramen
*That's So Ramen
*Pork and Mindy
*Saved by the Bell Pepper
*Slaw & Order
Do you have one you would add to the list?