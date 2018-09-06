TruFusion Studio In Clayton, Missouri Offers Free Classes to Public

Fitness gurus looking for a new competitive edge in terms of convenience, class style and degree of difficulty, can sample up to eight free classes, from among 40, at the TruFusion STL Celebration Day, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Sat., Sept. 15 at TruFusion, the luxe fitness studio located at 7447 Forsyth Blvd. Following it’s soft opening in April, the 17,000-square foot venue in Clayton offers guests a unique blend of signature class styles that fuse multiple disciplines including barre, Pilates, cycling, kettlebell, bootcamp, boxing and more, with just one membership, all under one roof.

Guests, including existing club members, are invited to experience the full range of classes for free throughout the celebratory day. Tru BarreBell, a new class will be making its debut. In addition, the studio will be unveiling its new screens/leader boards in the cycle room, as well as heart rate monitor sensors in the fitness rooms. Prizes and merchandise will be distributed throughout the day. A donation to Pedal for the Cause will also be made for each guest attending a class, or taking a studio tour, during the TruFusion STL Celebration Day.

All registration is onsite, day-of. For information on class times, please click HERE or call 314-597-1177. Directions and parking information are available on the website. Any guest who registers for a membership on Sept. 15 will receive one month free. Membership discounts are available for students, teachers, nurses, first responders, active military, veterans and employees of charitable organizations.

TruFusion Studio

“This is an incredible opportunity for fitness enthusiasts to immerse themselves in a typical TruFusion experience,” said Joe Goldberg, studio owner. “Usually, to achieve such a blended work-out experience across several disciplines, people have to pay for memberships at three or more studios to find the diversity we provide in one space. We encourage St. Louisans to come out, take a tour, experience a class and see what TruFusion is all about.”

The studio currently offers up to 20 classes a day, 115 per week, in more than 30 different class styles, all taught by certified instructors. Goldberg said the studio will continue to add class options, and classes up to 40 a day, as membership increases. Some of its signature and unique classes include Tru Bootcamp (fusing Pilates, kettlebell and yoga), Tru Hot Barre (a fusion of yoga, Pilates, cardio and ballet), Tru TRX (suspension training) and one of its most popular, the “R-rated” Down ‘N’ Dirty Bootcamp (an adult version of Tru Barefoot Bootcamp with some fun bump-and-grind).

Guests will also enjoy upscale amenities including spa-like locker rooms with organic personal care products; the second location of the former Cardinals team chef’s Revel Kitchen, offering bowls, salads and wraps, as well as smoothies and raw, cold-pressed juices; a retail boutique offering the latest fitness and athleisure trends; and more. Guests will also have the opportunity to learn about the studio’s ancillary services including childcare, Thai massage and personal training.

TruFusion Studio

About TruFusion

Since its launch in Las Vegas in 2013, TruFusion has earned a reputation for having the best variety of classes, workshops and hot fusion workouts, and was named among the “Best of Las Vegas” by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Augmenting its three original Las Vegas locations, the brand will be opening freestanding TruFusion facilities as well as in-gym boutiques, called EDGE by TruFusion, inside 24 Hour Fitness-owned BFit Gyms, in San Marcos, California and three outside Portland, Oregon. With rapid international expansion planned, TruFusion also recently announced seven locations to open in the Philadelphia market and other venues in St. Louis, San Francisco, Dallas, Birmingham, Miami, and three in New York City to open by the end of the year. In 2017, World Series champion and 14-time All-Star Alex Rodriguez joined the company as a major investor, equity partner and board member.