Trivia Night In Honor Of The Late Officer Blake Snyder
Book your table before it sells out!
The St. Louis Dental Hygienists’ Association wants to take this opportunity to give back to those who risk everything to keep us safe.
2nd ANNUAL HERO TRIVIA NIGHT
Friday, October 5th, 2018
7 P.M. to 11 P.M.
Andre’s West Banquet Center
211 S Old Highway 141
Fenton, MO 63026
In addition to raising funds for the association, we will be donating a portion of the proceeds to the The Backstoppers Incorporated in honor of the late Officer Blake Snyder.
Along with a night of trivia, there will be door prizes, a silent auction, a raffle, and 50/50. Mulligans will be available for purchase at the door.
Open bar included. Alcohol will only be served to those 21 and over. Please feel free to bring food and snacks for your table. Tables seat 10 people $200/table
To reserve your table please click HERE and click on the TRIVIA NIGHT tab at the top of the page. Monetary donations may be made online as well, via paypal.