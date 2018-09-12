Trivia Night In Honor Of The Late Officer Blake Snyder

The St. Louis Dental Hygienists’ Association wants to take this opportunity to give back to those who risk everything to keep us safe.

2nd ANNUAL HERO TRIVIA NIGHT

Friday, October 5th, 2018

7 P.M. to 11 P.M.

Andre’s West Banquet Center

211 S Old Highway 141

Fenton, MO 63026

In addition to raising funds for the association, we will be donating a portion of the proceeds to the The Backstoppers Incorporated in honor of the late Officer Blake Snyder.

Along with a night of trivia, there will be door prizes, a silent auction, a raffle, and 50/50. Mulligans will be available for purchase at the door.

Open bar included. Alcohol will only be served to those 21 and over. Please feel free to bring food and snacks for your table. Tables seat 10 people $200/table



To reserve your table please click HERE and click on the TRIVIA NIGHT tab at the top of the page. Monetary donations may be made online as well, via paypal.