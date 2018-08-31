The Top Six Things We're Doing For Labor Day
What are your plans for this holiday weekend?
August 31, 2018
Do you have any Labor Day plans?
A new survey found two-thirds of Americans have plans for Labor Day weekend and watching a movie or just getting some quiet time in are both in the top five.
1. 67% of us will fire up the grill this weekend.
2. 36% will try to get at least one movie in.
3. 35% are looking forward to some quiet time.
4. 27% are doing something outdoors.
5. 26% are hitting a party.
6. 23% plan to do some shopping.
The survey also found burgers are the top Labor Day food, followed by hot dogs, barbecued chicken, steak, and ribs. Two-thirds of us will be drinking beer this weekend. Only 34% said they won't.