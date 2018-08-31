The Top Six Things We're Doing For Labor Day

What are your plans for this holiday weekend?

August 31, 2018
Jill Devine
Grill

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features
Shows

Do you have any Labor Day plans?  

A new survey found two-thirds of Americans have plans for Labor Day weekend and watching a movie or just getting some quiet time in are both in the top five.

 

1.  67% of us will fire up the grill this weekend.

 

2.  36% will try to get at least one movie in.

 

3.  35% are looking forward to some quiet time.

 

4.  27% are doing something outdoors.

 

5.  26% are hitting a party.

 

6.  23% plan to do some shopping.

 

The survey also found burgers are the top Labor Day food, followed by hot dogs, barbecued chicken, steak, and ribs.  Two-thirds of us will be drinking beer this weekend.  Only 34% said they won't. 

Tags: 
Labor Day
Labor Day Weekend
holiday
food
Drink
shop
eat
Jill Devine