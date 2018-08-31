The Top Six Things We're Doing For Labor Day

Do you have any Labor Day plans?

A new survey found two-thirds of Americans have plans for Labor Day weekend and watching a movie or just getting some quiet time in are both in the top five.

1. 67% of us will fire up the grill this weekend.

2. 36% will try to get at least one movie in.

3. 35% are looking forward to some quiet time.

4. 27% are doing something outdoors.

5. 26% are hitting a party.

6. 23% plan to do some shopping.

The survey also found burgers are the top Labor Day food, followed by hot dogs, barbecued chicken, steak, and ribs. Two-thirds of us will be drinking beer this weekend. Only 34% said they won't.