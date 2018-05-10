Tons Of Artists Are Coming Together For The Girls Rock Camp Alliance

Lady Gaga, Paramore, Dolly Parton and more will auction off musical equipment and signed memorabilia to support the Girls Rock Camp Alliance.

The Girls Rock Camp Alliance is an international membership network of youth-centered arts and social justice organizations. We provide resources and space for community building to our membership in order to build a strong movement for collective liberation.

Rolling Stone reports:

Among the items up for sale are Lady Gaga's digital delay guitar pedal, used during her Joanne tour, and several microphones that belonged to Paramore's Hayley Williams. Dolly Parton is donating a few pieces of autographed merchandise, while Charli XCX is offering a signed vinyl and cassette copy of her album, Number 1 Angel. The B-52's Kate Pierson is donating a Line 6 Varian 700 guitar used on stage by her bandmate Keith Strickland, as well as several autographed items including a toy microphone modeled after Darth Maul's dual lightsaber.