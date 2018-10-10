TNT Is Working On A New Reality Show Where A Studio Audience Will Help Diagnose People's Illnesses

TNT has a show coming called "M.D. Live", where a team of doctors tries to help people with undiagnosed illnesses.

There's a live audience and they'll also ask them for feedback, solutions, and support.

We're not just talking hangnails and rashes here. The patients will be dealing with legit issues, which can in some cases be life-threatening.

TNT says they'll have, quote, "a top bio-ethicist to ensure the medical team is able to provide the best patient-forward support."