In Time For Back To School - No Tax Weekend

Mark your calendars for the annual back-to-school sales tax holiday starting on Friday, August 3 and running through Sunday, August 5. Certain purchases such as school supplies, computers and clothing will be state tax free and possibly local tax free. #MOBacktoSchool pic.twitter.com/1lKQzKIuJF — Missouri DESE (@MOEducation) July 27, 2018

From Free Tax Weekend:

Missouri Tax Free Weekend, August 3-5, 2018

Here’s what you need to know before you start shopping:

The sales tax exemption is limited to the following:

Any article of clothing, including footwear, with a taxable value of $100 or less. This does not include accessories such as jewelry or handbags.

School supplies not to exceed $50 per purchase

Computer software with a taxable value of $350 or less

Personal computers less than $3,500

Computer peripheral devices less than $3,500

The holiday lasts from 12:01 a.m. on Friday through midnight on Sunday.

Not all local cities are participating, including Brentwood, Clayton, Des Peres, Frontenac, Kirkwood, Ladue, Maplewood, Richmond Heights, University City, and Webster Groves.

You cannot put items on layaway during the weekend and pay for it later tax-free. You have to pay for the items during the tax-free holiday to get the exemption.

You can shop for tax-free items at both St. Louis Premium Outlets and Taubman Prestige Outlets in Chesterfield. Taubman Prestige Outlets will also feature live music and entertainment throughout the weekend.

If a customer purchases an eligible item during a sales tax holiday, but later exchanges the item for another eligible item of equal or less value, no tax is due even if the exchange is made after the sales tax holiday.

Items purchased over the Internet from Missouri businesses during the tax-free weekend qualify, even if delivery occurs after the holiday.

You do not need to be a Missouri resident to purchase tax-exempt items.

Retailers with less than two percent of their merchandise included in the tax-free holiday do not have to participate, so to save yourself a trip, call places you plan to shop ahead of time to make sure they are participating.

The tax holiday qualifies for personal-use items only, so, for example, you cannot buy computers for your business during the holiday.

Happy Shopping!