Three Things You Can Save Money On In September

If you blew all your money on your kids' back-to-school budget, here are three things you should be able to save some money on in September.

1. Mattresses. They're always a popular sale item for Labor Day, along with other furniture and appliances.

2. iPhones. Apple reportedly plans to announce their new iPhones on September 12th, so you should be able to score last year's models at a discount.

3. Plane tickets. According to a study on holiday airfare, prices for plane tickets over Thanksgiving and Christmas will increase throughout October, November, and December. So if you can book now, do it.

A couple items you should HOLD OFF on buying are: TVs, which will go on sale in November for Black Friday and January for Super Bowl and Halloween costumes, which will get marked down the closer it gets to October 31st.