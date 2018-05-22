Things Meghan Markle Can't Do Now That She's a Royal Duchess
It's all for love!
May 22, 2018
Being a royal may sound glamorous, but it actually involves giving up a lot of freedom. In fact, there are a lot of things that Meghan Markle can't do now that she's married to Prince Harry.
Here are some highlights, according to BuzzFeed:
- Post selfies. Apparently, the Queen herself is not a fan of selfies and looks down on the whole idea, according to The Mirror.
- Go shopping by herself, or really do anything in public alone. According to OK!, Meghan will have an all-female security team around her while she's out or performing royal duties.
- Wear bold-colored nail polish. Apparently, the Queen is very picky about nail polish and prefers more delicate tones and translucent shades. According to Glamour, Meghan has been wearing neutral shades since Harry proposed.
- Sign autographs. Meghan will not be able to sign autographs because it runs the risk of her signature getting forged.
- Wear short hemlines. Short dresses, short shorts and anything considered revealing are now banned for Meghan. In fact, she has been dressing much more conservatively ever since her engagement to Harry.