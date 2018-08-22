Things To Do Before Baby #2 Arrives

I know things will be hectic this time around with a toddler in the picture, so I know planning is a must before baby #2 arrives (AND my type A personality thrives off that).

I saw the following article title and I couldn't click it fast enough: 10 Things I Should Have Done Before My Baby Arrived

Here are some highlights, along with my thoughts:

1. FREEZER MEALS - This is a no brainer in my opinion. I've already started collecting recipes. I have some time scheduled off work in November and I plan on using at LEAST one of those days to knock some of the recipes off the list. This will also be very helpful for Brian, as he does most of the cooking in our household. The author of the blog supplied these links for freezer recipes suggestions:

2. DEEP CLEAN - You don’t want to scrub and mop when you have a new baby. You want to sleep! But you don’t get to do either, sorry. I wish I had deep cleaned this house before our baby arrived because you can barely keep up with the clutter. Of course, when you’re in the third trimester, it isn’t easy to deep clean either. Here are some great cleaning tips to help you get started.

PS: If I could go back in time, I would try and find room in the budget to hire someone for this.

I 100% agree with the author on this one. It's already hard to clean and I'm 22 weeks prego. I want to do whatever I can to pinch pennies and hire someone to do a really intense deep clean before the baby comes. I need to start working on that. Ramen noodles for dinner every night??!?!!??!

3. ORGANIZE EVERYTHING - I have already started this. I'm working on every room, closet and drawer in the house. It's like starting fresh and it feels good to get it all cleaned and organized. All I want to do is focus on my family once baby #2 arrives.

4. STOCK UP ON ESSENTIALS - Luckily, we were able to stock up on some essentials while my family was visiting for Christmas. I had to laugh when my cousin posted on Facebook saying her husband had to run to the store because they ran out of diapers and it was Black Friday! Here are some things that are great to stock up on so you don’t have to worry about running out or going to the store when you are just too tired. Make a list of your most used items and stock up.

Examples:

Diapers

Wipes

Toilet Paper

Paper towel

Canned/boxed food

Snacks

Frozen food

This is a great idea! Sometimes it's nice to get out of the house to run errands, but at first ... you don't even want to think of leaving the house, so I will need to make note to stock up on the essentials.

5. DATE NIGHTS - Life after baby isn’t the easiest on a relationship. Sleep-deprivation can be very difficult and you might find yourself squabbling with your partner simply because you’re tired, overwhelmed, and frustrated. It really helps to do some pre-baby bonding to strengthen your relationship and communication skills.

My husband and I were able to have a date night after my mom flew in to help out. We went to a nice restaurant and then saw a movie. It was wonderful!

I wish we had spent more quality time together before our second child was born. Now most of our energy is poured into our two girls and I miss my guy. We took our time for granted and tended to do our own things after our 4-year-old went to bed. If I could turn back time I would have spent those moments just talking.

If you’re like us and you don’t really have someone to watch your older children, there are lots of ideas out there for at-home date nights!

It's definitely hard to plan date nights. For us, we have help (which we are extremely grateful for), but we like spending our time together as a family. However, we know how important it is to have time for ourselves. I want to do a better job with this. I like the "at-home date night" ideas, so I am going to make an effort to implement more date nights in our life.

Is there anything you would add to this list or any tips you think I would benefit from before baby #2 arrives?