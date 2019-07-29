There's A Petition to Change The Date Of Halloween

The petition has 100,000 signatures.

July 29, 2019
Jill Devine from Y98
Halloween has been on October 31st for all of our lifetimes, but does it have to be?

There's an online petition right now to change the date of Halloween from October 31st to the last Saturday in October.

So it would work like Memorial Day, which is always the last Monday in May.  The thinking is that it'd be better for everyone if it were on a Saturday.  So far, the petition on Change.org has around 100,000 signatures.  When a petition crosses the 75,000 mark, it's sent to the president.

For what it's worth, this petition has been going since last year, but it's finally getting more steam now, so maybe this time it'll have a shot? 

