There's Going To Be A Movie About Superheroes' Pets
I would watch this.
August 2, 2018
I may not watch a lot of super hero movies, but I would watch this!
There's a new animated movie in development about DC characters' PETS. It's called "Super Pets".
Believe it or not, there was actually a comic book in the '60s called "Legion of Super-Pets". Cartoon Network also used to air shorts called "DC Super-Pets". There's no word if the movie will be based on either.
The pets that might be featured include: Krypto the Super-Dog, Streaky the Super-Cat, Beppo the Super-Monkey, Comet the Super-Horse, plus Damian Wayne's dog Titus, Aquaman's sea-horse Storm, Flexi the Plastic Bird, Bat-Cow, and Clay Critter.
I have no idea who those pets are, but I don't care!