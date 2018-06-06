Ten Unexpected Things That Are Now "Cool" in 2018
I thought some of these things were always cool.
June 6, 2018
A new survey gave people a huge list of stuff and asked if each one was "cool" or not. Here are 10 unexpected things that are now cool in 2018:
- Reusable coffee cups and water bottles.
- Maintaining a balanced diet.
- Staying in instead of going out. Also, dinner parties made the list.
- Working from home.
- Knowing how to cook things from scratch.
- Cutting back on your drinking.
- Cycling
- Avocados.
- Helping your family.
- Android phones.
A few things that are STILL cool according to the survey include tattoos, beards, pizza, and being a fan of things from 'before your time." People said the "coolest" decade right now is the 1980s.