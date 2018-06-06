Ten Unexpected Things That Are Now "Cool" in 2018

I thought some of these things were always cool.

June 6, 2018
Jill Devine
Cooking

Dreamstime

Categories: 
Features
Shows

A new survey gave people a huge list of stuff and asked if each one was "cool" or not.  Here are 10 unexpected things that are now cool in 2018:

  1. Reusable coffee cups and water bottles.
  2.  Maintaining a balanced diet.
  3. Staying in instead of going out.  Also, dinner parties made the list.
  4. Working from home.
  5. Knowing how to cook things from scratch.
  6.  Cutting back on your drinking.
  7. Cycling
  8. Avocados.
  9. Helping your family.
  10. Android phones. 

A few things that are STILL cool according to the survey include tattoos, beards, pizza, and being a fan of things from 'before your time."  People said the "coolest" decade right now is the 1980s. 

 

Tags: 
cool
Survey
Unexpected Cool Things
Jill Devine