The Ten Most Loved And Most Hated Halloween Candies In 2019

The website CandyStore.com puts out a list each year of the least popular Halloween candies. Those big orange Circus Peanuts have been dethroned by candy corn!

The ten most hated Halloween candies in 2019 are:

Candy Corn . . . Circus Peanuts . . . Mary Jane taffy . . . Wax Coke Bottles . . . Necco Wafers . . . Tootsie Rolls . . . Smarties . . . Licorice . . . Good & Plenty . . . and Bit-O-Honey.

The most popular Halloween candies in 2019 are:

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups . . . Snickers . . . Twix . . . Kit Kats . . . M&M's . . . Nerds . . . Butterfinger . . . Sour Patch Kids . . . Skittles . . . and classic Hershey Bars.

My favorite are Mounds and Almond Joys. Apparently I'm in the minority!