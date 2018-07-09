You're either a cat person or you're not
Does your cat misbehave a lot or a little?
A recent survey asked a bunch of cat owners to list the top ways their cat misbehave. Here are the ten most common bad cat behaviors.
- Clawing the furniture.
- Going NUTS all of a sudden, and sprinting around the house for no reason.
- Jumping up on stuff they're not supposed to.
- Bringing a mouse or a bird into the house.
- Being sneaky and trying to eat food off your plate.
- Knocking stuff over, like pictures or ornaments at Christmas.
- Trying to run out the front door as soon as you open it.
- Clawing your clothes.
- Sleeping or hiding somewhere odd, so you can't find them and think they're missing.
- Going to the bathroom outside their cat box.
A few more that just missed the top ten include climbing the curtains, ripping into a bag of their food, and destroying houseplants.