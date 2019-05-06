Teacher Appreciation Day Is Tomorrow

I’m forever grateful for my girls’ teachers and all they have been taught thus far in their life. I wanted to show my appreciation by giving each of teacher a small gift in honor of Teacher Appreciation Day/Week. I went to Schnucks and got them each a bag of tortilla chips and a jar of queso dip and wrote a note that said: "You're NACHO your average teacher! Thanks for all you do!" Get it, NACHO average teacher?!?! I crack myself up :). (I should have taken a pic to show you, but I forgot)

Anyway, you don't have to purchase something lavish to show your appreciation. Even a simple "THANK YOU" will go a long way.

Here are a few businesses showing teachers some love, from USA Today:

Dates of the offers and participation can vary by location. To be on the safe side, always check with your closest location before heading out. Also, some will require you to have a restaurant's app or be signed up for emails.

These offers also require teachers to show a school ID.

Arby's: Some locations are giving teachers and school administrators with ID a free sandwich Tuesday.

Chick-fil-A: There’s not a nationwide promotion but select locations are offering teachers a deal Tuesday and some locations are celebrating for a week. Either call your closest location or search individual restaurant's Facebook page.

Chipotle: Teachers, faculty and other school staff with a valid school ID can take advantage of a buy-one-get-one free offer from 3 p.m. to close Tuesday. The deal is on burritos, bowls, salads and orders of tacos and for in-restaurant orders only and available for educators at all levels. Learn more at www.chipotle.com/teachers.

McAlister’s Deli: Teachers get a free McAlister’s Deli Sweet Tea during Teacher Appreciation Week, Monday through Friday with a valid school ID.

McDonald’s: Not a nationwide deal, but RetailMeNot reports some McDonald’s are offering a free chicken McNuggets meal to teachers with a valid ID.

MOD Pizza: On Tuesday, teachers get a buy-one-get-one free deal on MOD-size pizza or salads with their school IDs on in-store orders.

Pei Wei: From Monday through Friday, teachers get 33% off regular entrees when they present their teacher ID. This offer is only for in-restaurant purchases.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: All teachers get a buy-one-get-one offer Monday through Sunday, May 12.

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers: From 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, teachers and faculty get one free Box Combo when they present current school IDs.

Sonic Drive-In: This Teacher Appreciation Month deal is for teachers and “those who appreciate them as much as Sonic does,” the fast-food chain says. From Tuesday through May 31, get a free Route 44 drink or slush with purchase when ordering on the restaurant’s app with promo code TEACHERS. Download the app at www.sonicdrivein.com/app.