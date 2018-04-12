Taylor Swift Sings About Alcohol A Lot More Now  

In case you care - Taylor Swift's "Reputation" album has something her earlier albums don't ... she talks about alcohol a lot.

A fan named Joe Hovde did the numbers and he found there are 13 references to alcohol on the album, while her first five albums included only four: two on "Speak Now" and two on "1989".

Her references are pretty generic. She used eight different alcohol-related words: bar, beer, champagne, drink, drunk, liquor, whiskey, and wine.

This guy really dove deep into Taylor's lyrical content, and he came to the following conclusion, "Taylor Swift is going through the phase where you brag about drinking alcohol rather late in life."

Does this Joe guy have a job? That takes time and dedication to figure out all the liquor references across all her albums!