Taylor Swift Says Social Media Can "Mess Up Our Priorities"

Taylor Swift speaks out about the dangers of social media in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Our priorities can get messed up existing in a society that puts a currency on curating the way people see your life," the pop star says. “Social media has given people a way to express their art. I use it to connect with fans. But on the downside, you feel like there are three trillion new invisible hoops that you have to jump through, and you feel like you’ll never be able to jump through them all correctly."

She adds, "I, along with a lot of my friends and fans, am trying to figure out how to navigate living my life and not just curating what I want people to think living my life is...I’m not always able to maintain a balance, and I think that’s important for everyone to know about. We’re always learning, and that’s something that I also had to learn--that I’ve got to be brave enough to learn."