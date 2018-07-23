Taylor Swift Performs In Rain And Wipes Out Onstage

On Saturday, Taylor Swift didn't let a torrential New Jersey downpour stop her from performing at MetLife Stadium, playing her entire show amid driving rains.

"I've been looking at the weather reports tonight from MetLife Stadium," Taylor said on social media beforehand. "Uh, it's 80 to 90 percent chance of rain. But we like the rain, don't we? I love it, personally."

Fans applauded Taylor afterwards on her performance. "I just witnessed Taylor Swift singing for two hours in the POURING rain. We are not worthy," one tweeted. Another wrote, "We were all soaking wet dancing in the rain and I may or may not get hypothermia, but it was magic and I’m never gonna forget it!"

Then at her MetLife gig on Sunday, Swift fell smack on her behind during "Call It What You Want." So what did she do? "Shake It Off" with a laugh and keep going, of course!