Taylor Swift Fans Are Wondering If She'll Be Invited To Karlie Kloss' Wedding

Now that Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner (brother of Jared) are finally engaged, Taylor Swift fans are wondering if the pop star will even get an invite to the couple's A-list wedding.

The Daily Mail reports that Swift--who loves gushing about her BFFs' major life milestones--hasn't made a peep on social media about the Kushner-Kloss engagement. Plus, Kloss followed up last week's engagement news with several social media pics showing off her engagement bling to such celeb friends as Serena Williams and Princess Beatrice--but Swift was nowhere to be seen.