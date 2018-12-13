Taylor Swift Celebrates Birthday By Announcing Reputation Tour Netflix Special
Happy Birthday to Taylor!
Taylor Swift celebrated turning 29 in a big way: by announcing a Netflix concert film based on her Reputation stadium tour.
"You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year," Swift wrote on Instagram along with a video trailer for the special.
Thanks so much for all the birthday wishes! Today I finally get to show you something we’ve been working on for a while... the trailer for the Reputation Stadium Tour! The entire concert film will premiere on @netflix at 12:01AM PST December 31. You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year. I also got to share the stage with such wildly talented people @camila_cabello, @charli_xcx, my band and dancers who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything.
Taylor also added praise for her "wildly talented" openers Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, as well as her band and dancers "who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything."
The special premieres on Netflix at at 12:01 a.m. PST on December 31.
