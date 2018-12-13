Taylor Swift Celebrates Birthday By Announcing Reputation Tour Netflix Special

Taylor Swift celebrated turning 29 in a big way: by announcing a Netflix concert film based on her Reputation stadium tour.

"You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I’m really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year," Swift wrote on Instagram along with a video trailer for the special.

Taylor also added praise for her "wildly talented" openers Camila Cabello and Charli XCX, as well as her band and dancers "who shine so brightly in this film. You’re the best. Thank you for everything."

The special premieres on Netflix at at 12:01 a.m. PST on December 31.

I can't wait to watch it!