Taylor Swift Bought A Service Dog For An 8-Year-Old Autistic Boy

A few years ago, Taylor put up $10,000 to get a therapy dog for an autistic boy named Jacob Hill. This past Saturday, she invited Jacob and his family to her show in Houston.

Jacob, who's 8 now, got front row seats and backstage passes for himself, his mother Allison, his sister Jordan, and the dog, whose name is Reid.

Allison says, quote, "Taylor Swift was so kind. She said Reid was a big puffball and so cute. She was especially awesome with Jacob. She didn't see my son's disability, she just saw him."

