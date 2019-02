Move over two buck chuck, Target is bringing us a new wine and for a low price.

The next time your about to use that Target Red card doesn't forget to grab a bottle of red for yourself!

According to People, Target is releasing 'The Collection', which includes a cabernet sauvignon, red wine blend, rosé, pinot grigio, and Chardonnay all made from California-grown grapes, will hit shelves on March 3 for $9.99 each.

Click here to order your first bottle online!