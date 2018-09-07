Target Has A New Car Seat Trade-In Program

We aren't close to reading in our car seats, but one day we will be and I hope this is around when that time comes.

From Pregnant Chicken:

Target is giving us yet another reason to adore their stores.

Thanks to their car seat trade-in program, parents can get rid of old car seats they can’t use anymore in exchange for a 20% discount on a variety of select baby gear. Seats and bases that have been outgrown, in an accident, or just plain expired all qualify.

The program, which runs from September 9th-22nd, is in partnership with Waste Management, who turns all of that sticky icky into recycled goods like plastic buckets, grocery carts and construction materials. So, you not only get to clear your house of baby gear that’s been taking up loads of space, you also get to feel good about yourself because you’re recycling that shit!

All car seat brands, in any kind of stained, sticky, and otherwise terrifying shape, are being accepted at participating stores. Just bring in a car seat you don’t need anymore, leave it in the designated recycling area, and get your coupon for 20% off at guest services.

The coupon is good for any car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller, and select baby home gear – like playards, highchairs, swings, and rockers. You can use the coupon in-store, or at Target.com, but it needs to be used by October 6th, so you’ll want to be ready to choose! Like you haven’t already spent many many hours perusing the aisles of Target. No? Just me?

Either way – I love this initiative so much because it means Target will join the ranks of other businesses aiming to keep car seat materials out of landfills.

In fact, since the first round of trade-ins, over 4.6 million pounds of car seat materials have been kept out of landfills, which is pretty darn wonderful. That’s a hell of a lot of Cheerio dust in those used car seats.

Good work, Target!