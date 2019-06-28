Sunscreens And Safety Tips From The Environmental Working Group
Don't forget to apply your sunscreen this weekend!
June 28, 2019
Just in time for the long Independence Day weekend, the Environmental Working Group just updated it’s "Guide to Sunscreens".
Please take a look at the follwing lists because you don't want to risk getting burned. It's not worth it and the long term consequences aren't worth it. I especially encourage you to look at the list for the best sunscreens for kids.
Lists of products by category:
Best Beach and Sport Sunscreens
And remember, sunscreen is just one tool in the sun safety toolbox.
- Dress in protective clothing, such as light cotton fabric with a tight weave and wide-brimmed hats that shade the face, scalp, neck and ears.
- Choose a lotion instead of a spray. Sunscreen sprays pose inhalation risks and provide inadequate protection. If you must use a pump or spray, apply it to your hands first and then wipe it on your skin.
- Avoid products that contain retinyl palmitate, a form of Vitamin A.
- Select a sunscreen with an SPF greater than fifteen but less than 50.
- Don’t forget to wear sunglasses to protect your eyes from harmful UVA and UVB rays.