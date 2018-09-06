Sugarfire And Hi-Pointe Drive-In Are Having A Party This Sunday
The community is coming together this Sunday. Love it!
My friends at Even Chance sent me information about a party everyone should attend this Sunday. From the Boathouse in Forest Park:
We love and excuse to throw a party so we at Sugarfire and Hi-pointe Drive-In saw our chance and we are taking it. In LOU of attending a certain music festival this weekend come party with us at the iconic Boathouse in Forest Park. This Sunday 9/9 from 11am-11pm come and show some love to the vendors that aren’t able to vend this weekend and listen to some really great live music. Proceeds of Sugarfire and Hi-point Drive-In sales will be going towards our Bands!
Here’s who you will see at the Lou-Wow
*VENDING*
Hi-Pointe
Sugarfire
Gioas
Mission Taco
Norwals
4 Hands
Charleville
Stl. Barkeep
Poke Doke
Dakota Grizzly
Even Chance
*MUSIC*
Kevin Buckley & Friends From Grace Basement
Mathias and The Pirates
Scandaleros Trio
River Kittens
Jason Grimes Band
Stay Tuned for the Schedule and for names added. See you on Sunday!