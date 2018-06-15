Stray Rescue’s Urban Wanderers Art Show Is Back and Better than Ever!

Stray Rescue’s annual Urban Wanderers Art Show & Auction will be held Saturday, June 23rd, at The Four Seasons Hotel Rooftop and Sky Lobby.

This ONE NIGHT ONLY event begins at 7pm. The stories of our rescued animals will be interpreted by the artists in their chosen medium. The art show is FREE to attend and open to the public! There will be complimentary food & snacks donated by St. Louis favorites, and, of course, truly inspiring works of art that will all be available for auction. Live music will be performed by Tommy Hallaran.

Bid on beautiful works of art while viewing the St. Louis skyline, and feel GREAT knowing all of the proceeds benefit the well-being and rehabilitation of animals of Stray Rescue. Winning bidders can take their artwork home THAT night as well!

This year, more than 90 artists have painted, photographed, and sculpted a Stray Rescue dog or cat. Shelter animals also will create works of art, using their paws, tails and noses!

"All those we rescue have important stories to tell, and telling these stories through art has proven to be a captivating way to show the reality of what homeless companion animals face on a daily basis," said Randy Grim, Stray Rescue founder. “I continue to be amazed at how these guys survive in horrific living conditions, and once rescued and rehabilitated, their loving, attentive and playful personalities show through. Rescued animals enrich the lives of their forever families.”

Click HERE for more.