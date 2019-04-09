Stephanie Pratt Is "Not On Good Terms" With Heidi Montag And Spencer Pratt

Stephanie Pratt has an axe to grind with both her brother Spencer and his wife Heidi Montag.

"We are not on good terms. We are not on speaking terms," the Hills: New Beginnings star said on a new Pratt Cast episode. "I do not consider them my family."

Pratt seemed to have little concern for speaking so candidly about her issues with her brother and his spouse, calling the couple "toxic" and comparing them to Bonnie and Clyde.

She went on to explain that her biggest regret is missing out on a relationship with her nephew Gunner, adding, "I will miss the fact that I'm going to miss out on the cutest, cutest, cutest little boy's early years, but it's not worth it."

