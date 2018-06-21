St. Louis Pet Rescue And Petco Foundation Celebrate All-Star Local Volunteer

On Saturday, June 30, St. Louis Pet Rescue and the Petco Foundation are inviting the community to celebrate the volunteer work of Adel Petterson.

As part of the Petco Foundation’s Be A Foster event, Adel was nominated by St. Louis Pet Rescue as an All-Star Foster and was selected as one of 50 foster volunteers in the nation to receive a $150 Petco shopping spree.

Adel is a registered nurse who works at a local hospital to treat human patients, and in her off-time she helps treat homeless furry friends in our community. She is St. Louis Pet Rescue’s lead medical person, and, as such attends 90% of all Saturday adoption events at Petco.

Adel has fostered numerous animals for St. Louis Pet Rescue since 2011, but it is not the number of animals fostered, but rather the ones she has fostered that illustrate her amazing work. You see, Adel takes the hard to adopt animals…the “undesirable” ones, the animals that have been returned for behavioral problems, the cats that are urinating outside the litter box, the hospice cats, etc. Her belief is that there is a home out there for every one of them, some just take a little longer to find that home. Adel regularly puts her work as a lifesaving foster volunteer ahead of her personal life, and as such was an easy choice for St. Louis Pet Rescue’s All-Star Foster nominee.

“Foster volunteers are lifesaving heroes,” said Petco Foundation president, Susanne Kogut. “They work tirelessly to care for the most vulnerable animals and we are proud to be able to celebrate their work.”

Adel Petterson will be celebrated with a $150 shopping spree at Petco courtesy of the Petco Foundation during the Be A Foster event.

Date: Saturday, June 30

Time: 1:30-3:30p

Location: 149 Gravois Bluffs Plaza Drive, Fenton MO 63026

Since 1999, the Petco Foundation, has invested more than $200 million in lifesaving animal welfare organizations in communities across the country.

On the same day, St. Louis Pet Rescue will have a Bake Sale/Pet Supply Drive:

St. Louis Pet Rescue was incorporated on June 4, 2009 as a non-profit rescue group focused on saving pets from local animal control facilities and neglect situations. In each of the last five years we have adopted out nearly 500 rescue animals (cats and dogs combined)! These are 500 animals that were unlikely to have made it out of animal control facilities otherwise, and we are able to accomplish this because of our awesome group of foster volunteers! All of the pets STLPR rescues are cared for in loving foster homes. Foster homes help to socialize the pets with other animals and with people, and foster families provide all the love, medical care and training the foster animals need while in our homes. We screen adoption applicants most importantly to review vet records of existing pets in the household and often visit an applicant’s home to make sure it is a loving environment for our fosters to live. St. Louis Pet Rescue only adopts to the local St. Louis metro area. We strongly believe that adopting a rescue pet is a big commitment. These pets are looking for someone to love and be their companion for the rest of their days, and often they are coming from unfavorable living conditions. Per the STLPR Adoption Agreement, adopters are required to return the pet to STLPR if for some reason things do not work out, so we limit our adoptions to the St. Louis metro area for the rare occasions when we need to bring an animal back into rescue.



At the Petco Foundation, we believe that every animal deserves to live its best life. Since 1999, we’ve invested more than $200 million in lifesaving animal welfare work to make that happen. With our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners, we inspire and empower communities to make a difference by investing in adoption and medical care programs, spay and neuter services, pet cancer research, service and therapy animals, and numerous other lifesaving initiatives. Through our Think Adoption First program, we partner with Petco stores and animal welfare organizations across the country to increase pet adoptions. So far, we’ve helped more than 5.5 million pets find their new loving families, and we’re just getting started.